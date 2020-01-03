Listen: Bizzle Drops “Red Light, Green Light” Single Featuring Zauntee

New music alert!

Bizzle kicked off 2020 with a new single featuring Zauntee called “Red Light, Green Light.”

It’s a song about being in go-mode for Jesus. That is, ignore street signs, turning up, speeding past stop signs and doing whatever else it takes to represent God to the fullest.

Listen:

The song comes from Bizzle’s new album, Light Work: Deluxe Playlist, which was released on Christmas Day in 2019.

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 5 hours ago

