CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Listen: Bizzle Drops “Red Light, Green Light” Single Featuring Zauntee

New music alert! 

Bizzle kicked off 2020 with a new single featuring Zauntee called “Red Light, Green Light.” 

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It’s a song about being in go-mode for Jesus. That is, ignore street signs, turning up, speeding past stop signs and doing whatever else it takes to represent God to the fullest. 

Listen:

 

The song comes from Bizzle’s new album, Light Work: Deluxe Playlist, which was released on Christmas Day in 2019.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Listen: Bizzle Drops “Red Light, Green Light” Single Featuring Zauntee  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…
 2 days ago
01.01.20
A Mother And Two Children Found Dead In…
 3 days ago
12.31.19
Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’…
 1 week ago
12.24.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…
 2 weeks ago
12.23.19
Herman Boone, Legendary Coach From ‘Remember The Titans’…
 2 weeks ago
12.19.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…
 2 weeks ago
12.18.19
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…
 3 weeks ago
12.11.19
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State
 1 month ago
11.26.19
Several Injured In California School Shooting
 2 months ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 2 months ago
11.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close