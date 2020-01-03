CLOSE
Local Churches Focus On Security Amidst Texas Church Shooting

26 People Killed And 20 Injured After Mass Shooting At Texas Church

Enforcement officers say they are willing to talk to churches about their security measures surrounding concerns after lives were loss in the Texas Church shooting.

In Raleigh, Bishop Patrick Wooden of the Upper Room COGIC told ABC11 that he could only think one thing when he saw the news where a congregant killed an armed gunman.

“Had that man not been there, 22 people, 32 people, 100 people could have been senselessly murdered…”

Bishop Wooden says they put in security measures in 1995 that he said some people thought were an overreach back then.

Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand said his department is always willing to talk with churches and synagogues about what they can do.

Read more at source:  ABC11.com

