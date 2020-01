As former the first lady Michelle Obama continues to travel around the world and promoting her book BECOMING, the love for her seems to continue to grow even stronger.

Most recently, the Former first lady was named the “most admired woman” in the world for the second year in a row in Gallup’s annual poll.

Congratulations!

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Former first lady Michelle Obama named the “most admired was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 8 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: