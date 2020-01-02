New N.C. Laws For 2020

Here are some new NC laws that went in to effect for 2020.

NC – Raise the Age

The new “Raise the Age” law no longer charges 16 and 17 year-olds as adults for non-violent crimes.

NC – Death by Distribution

In the continued fight against the Opioid Crisis, new legislation punishes drug dealers who sell to people that overdose. They could face several years in prison.

NC – SEXUAL ASSAULT

North Carolina’s designation as the only state where women can’t revoke sexual consent — based on a 1979 court ruling — will now be eliminated thanks to a new law.

NC – CHILD ABUSE

The sexual assault changes were contained in legislation that also extends the limited time child sexual abuse victims can sue for civil damages from age 21 to 28.

Read more at Source: WITN.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: