Ava DuVernay Named Television Showman of the Year

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Ava DuVernay, award-winning writer, director and producer, is set to receive the prestigious Television Showman of the Year from the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) Publicists, honoring her prolific career as a visionary television producer. The 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards ceremony, which traditionally occurs the week leading up to the Academy Awards®, will be held in the International Ballroom of The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, February 7, 2020. More than 900 industry leaders are expected to attend this year’s luncheon, celebrating excellence in publicity and promotion for motion pictures and television programs.

In making the announcement, Publicists Awards Co-chair Sheryl Main said, “Ava DuVernay is the talented force behind some of the most acclaimed works in television and film. Prior to becoming a filmmaker, Ava was an entertainment publicist for 12 years with her own firm. She appreciates the importance of creative strategic marketing campaigns and supports the roles of publicists in making a movie. We are proud to honor Ava, her expanding career and growing body of work.”

Ava DuVernay said: “This honor means something very special to me. It comes from a tribe of professionals that I was proud to call myself a part of for over a decade. I’m more thrilled to be recognized by the publicist community than I can express.”

