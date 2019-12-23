LUKE 2:10-11 (NKJV) Then the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the LORD.”

EXPLANATION: Just as the angel brought good news to the Shepherd living out in the fields watching over their flock by night, I bring you the good news that Jesus Christ, our LORD came for you, you and for me. Joy to the world!!! This is why we celebrate CHRISTMAS!

Scripture For The Week “Jesus Came For Us All” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Evangelist Mary Tillman Posted 11 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: