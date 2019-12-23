CLOSE
FIRST LOOK: Jennifer Hudson Embodies The Queen of Soul In ‘Respect’ [TEASER]

The first glimpse of Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson as the late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin is here.

MGM released the first teaser trailer for Respect, the upcoming Franklin biopic starring Hudson, who Franklin personally chose to portray her in a biopic before her death last August of pancreatic cancer.

Directed by Liesel Tommy, the first Black woman to be nominated for a Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play, the all-star cast includes Forest Whitaker as Reverend C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Aretha’s first husband, Audra McDonald as Aretha’s mother, Barbara Franklin, Saycon Sengbloh as Aretha’s eldest sister Erma, Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washiington, Hailey Kilgore as Aretha’s younger sister Carolyn, Tituss Burgess as Dr. James Cleveland, Heather Headley as Clara Ward of the Famous Ward Sisters, Marc Maron as Atlantic records producer Jerry Wexler and Tate Donovan as John Hammond, Columbia Records’ producer.

