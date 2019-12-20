CLOSE
Customer Snaps Pic Of Dog Hovering Over Boxes Of Raw Chicken At Raleigh Popeyes

A customer at the Popeyes location on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh, snapped a picture of raw chicken being delivered to the store with a dog hovering over the boxes. The chicken was being delivered in a personal vehicle. The picture shows a dog in the vehicle that was just inches away from the raw chicken. The customer, who was going through the drive-thru, contacted the health department after snapping the picture.

The woman who took the picture was concerned about contamination from the dog and the temperature of the chicken during the transport.

 

 

