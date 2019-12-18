CLOSE
Number 1 Gospel Song Of 2019 Revealed

Congrats are in order for Donald Lawrence and Le’Andria Johnson who were recognized by Billboard for having the no. 1 top gospel airplay song of 2019 for “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus).” 

 

The song comes from Donald Lawrence and The Tri-City Singers’ 2019 album, Goshen, which was nominated for “Best Gospel Album” at the upcoming Grammys. 

“‘Deliver Me’ is Spiritual Song Psychotherapy; it encourages the listener to accept past oppressions but embrace brand new freedom from self-sabotage by declaring ‘This Is My Exodus,” Lawrence says. “I’m blessed by testimonies of a new sense of freedom and Le’Andria Johnson, thank you for transparency.”

Number 1 Gospel Song Of 2019 Revealed  was originally published on getuperica.com

