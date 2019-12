GRIFF came across a 99-year-old fan it made him hopeful for the perks that come with old age. Press play up top!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF’s Prayer For Longevity [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 3 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: