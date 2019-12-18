GRIFF’s been so cheerful leading up to the holidays, he’s turning cheerless spirits around.

Press play up top to hear the story about how he brought the scrooge out of somebody.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Mr. Griffin: Bring The Light That Brings The Scrooge Out Of People [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 3 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: