Kirk Franklin On A Sense Of Renewal, Advice He’d Give To Artist, Upcoming Projects & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Backstage at the Inspiration Celebration in Houston, AV catches up with 13-time Grammy award winner and BET Sunday Best host Kirk Franklin and discuss some of his album favorites and the sense of renewal (1:04), the advice he’d give to artists starting out in gospel (2:15), his upcoming gospel series (3:24), his family (3:58) and more!
See more from the Inspiration Celebration concert in our gallery below!
Donald Lawrence, Sir the Baptist, Kirk Franklin, Keke Wyatt & Kierra Sheard Bring The Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour To Houston
