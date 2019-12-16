Faith Walking: The Blessing Of Less [VIDEO]

You may think you need more, but God does not. A lot of times, God uses those moments when we feel “less than” that he opens up doors. Watch Erica Campbell explain why you should keep believing up top!

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 6 hours ago

