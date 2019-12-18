CLOSE
Sunday School Review “Building God’s House”

Mother and Daughter Together on Christmas

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 99th   EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

LESSON TITLE: BUILDING GOD’S HOUSE

Adult/Young Adult Topic: NEGOTIATING OBEDIENCE

Printed Text: 1 Chronicles 17:1,3-4,11-14; 21:18,21-27

KEY VERSES: 1 Chronicles 17:11-12 (NIV)

When your days are over and you go to be with your ancestors, I will raise up your offspring to succeed you, one of your own sons, and I will establish his kingdom. He is the one who will build a house for me, and I will establish his throne forever.

 UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE:

People are not always able to accomplish what they desire to do for others. Is it possible to see a positive result even when our goals are not accomplished? Although God did not agree for David to build a temple, God promised that David’s son would build it.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION:

Just as David had to be sensitive to the specific nuances of God’s desires and instructions, so today we also must take the time to correctly discern God’s delicate divine directions for our lives. It is important to always listen to the voice of God.

PRAYER:

Lord, we are grateful for every opportunity to honor you through acts of worship. Let us never take that privilege for granted, and let us give to you in ways that reflect your worth. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

 

