Stylists Are Demanding You Come With Freshly Washed Hair And I’m Not Ok

Picture it: You wake up early to head to your salon appointment. Once you step in to see your stylist, she gives you pushback because your hair is not freshly washed. And scene! While I wish I can tell you this is a made up scenario, this has unfortunately become the norm.

That’s right! That is the case for many young woman who have shared their grievances via Black Twitter. For many of us, going to the hair salon is an outlet for us to relax and get some me time. So, with some stylists requesting for clients to come in with their manes already washed, it poses many questions. Why exactly am I paying you full price to do a half hair job? Is it appropriate for a licensed hair stylist to ask clients to do prep work?

While many stylists may argue that the request is their policy, in no way, shape or form is it correct or even feasible to ask of a client. The whole purpose of coming into a hair salon is to have a licensed stylist care for your mane without having to stress about it–which in essence is the whole point of making a hair appintment.

Furthermore, most stylist prefer to wash and condition their clients hair because it’s the proper thing to do and of couse, to be privy of the products being used. After all, we all know that not all products are created equal. So, why is it that many of these new age stylists are requesting for clients to comes in with prepped hair? Is it because laziness has become a factor? Or is it simply because these stylist are used to doing the bare minimum and expecting a big payout? Needless to say, I need answers.

To further break it down, for some women, taking the time out to wash and condition their own hair is simply impossible. Between juggling busy lifestyles finding the time can be quite the challenge. And on the flip side, there are some women who don’t know how to properly wash and condition their hair. Especially women who are newly natural and getting acquainted with their unique textures or others who have always entrusted a stylist to take care of their hair. Sometimes it’s just easier to trust a licensed stylist to get the job done.

While this issue has been a hot topic for quite some time, there is no telling if some stylists will get with the program and relax with the outlandish requests. It can also be mentioned that some of these stylist are not in fact licensed, and if you’re trusting a non-licensed with your mane, you may need to reevaluate your situation.

No matter which side of the fence you sit on, we can all agree that the purpose of a stylist it to care for hair from start to finish. So, requesting that clients come in with prepped hair is nothing more than a privilege to say the least.

What say you? Are you with me? Do you feel that these new age stylist have a right to request clients to come in fully washed and conditioned? Let’s hash it out in the comment section below!

Stylists Are Demanding You Come With Freshly Washed Hair And I’m Not Ok was originally published on hellobeautiful.com