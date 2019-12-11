“Working Mom Wednesday” Mom Of The Year

Today we had some true female inspiration with Blue Cross and Blue Shields 2019 Working Mom of the Year – Endya Perry gave us her story…. and her advice on balancing, her inspiration and more….

Endya Perry was selected as Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC’s 2019 Working Mother of the Year. She was also selected as a 2018 Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC TrailBlazeHer. Endya is married to her amazing husband Joe L and has been blessed with two incredible children Jaylyn and Jax. I am daughter to two inspirational parents, WJ and Carole Morris, and sister to 3 supportive siblings Edye, Wayne, and Wesley. In addition to family life, Endya has earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from NCSU, and MBA with a business law concentration from Campbell University and is currently pursuing her PhD in Organizational leadership. She came to Blue Cross NC in 2014 and is currently the Manager of Cost and Budget Management. She works diligently in the community, as well, leading or speaking at various workshops, conferences, and seminars. She is purposeful about taking advantage every opportunity possible to inspire those around her to exceed every limitation and boundary, and to tear down every wall that stands between them and their dream.

