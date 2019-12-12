CLOSE
Looking For A Self-Defense Class For Women?

Learn the basics of self-defense to prepare and protect yourself for the unexpected! Join us for Women’s self defense seminar that addresses the most important issues when defending yourself in a violent encounter. We’ll cover self-defense according to the law, developing awareness of your surroundings, recognizing vulnerable targets and using your natural weapons, and what happens after you’re attacked.

Ages: 18 years and up, 12-17 years permitted with a registered parent/guardian

Course fee: $20 per class

Dates and Barcodes:

  • Saturday, November 9, 9:30 to 11 a.m., #245170
  • Saturday, December 14, 9:30 to 11 a.m., #245171

 

Looking For A Self-Defense Class For Women?  was originally published on foxync.com

