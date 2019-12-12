Looking For A Self-Defense Class For Women?

Learn the basics of self-defense to prepare and protect yourself for the unexpected! Join us for Women’s self defense seminar that addresses the most important issues when defending yourself in a violent encounter. We’ll cover self-defense according to the law, developing awareness of your surroundings, recognizing vulnerable targets and using your natural weapons, and what happens after you’re attacked.

Register online via RecLink using the barcode listed below.

Ages: 18 years and up, 12-17 years permitted with a registered parent/guardian

Course fee: $20 per class

Dates and Barcodes:

Saturday, November 9, 9:30 to 11 a.m., #245170

Saturday, December 14, 9:30 to 11 a.m., #245171

