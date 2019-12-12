The Wake County Salvation Army is still looking for angels to be adopted for Christmas. The Angel Tree is located in Crabtree Valley Mall near the Lego store and and at Triangle Town Center near Barnes and Noble.

The Salvation Army started out with about 8000 Angels in November. But there are still lots of kids who still need Christmas gifts. The deadline for turning the gifts in is this Friday, December 13th.

You can also adopt an Angel on the website.

1,800 Angels Still Need To Be Adopted For Christmas was originally published on foxync.com