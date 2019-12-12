The Wake County Salvation Army is still looking for angels to be adopted for Christmas. The Angel Tree is located in Crabtree Valley Mall near the Lego store and and at Triangle Town Center near Barnes and Noble.
The Salvation Army started out with about 8000 Angels in November. But there are still lots of kids who still need Christmas gifts. The deadline for turning the gifts in is this Friday, December 13th.
You can also adopt an Angel on the website.
Happy Birthday, Teyana Taylor! 15 Times She Gave Us Androgynous & Glamour Girl Realness
1. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE CFDA/VOGUE FASHION FUND SHOW AND TEA, 2017Source:Getty 1 of 15
2. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. TEYANA TAYLOR BACKSTAGE AT A CONCERT, 2018Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE ESSENCE STREET STLE FESTIVAL. 2018Source:Getty 5 of 15
6. TEYANA TAYLOR AT RIHANNA'S 4TH ANNUAL DIAMOND BALL, 2018Source:Getty 6 of 15
7. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2016Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MIGOS AFTER PARTY, 2018Source:Getty 8 of 15
9. TEYANA TAYLOR HEADING TO THE ALEXANDER WANG SHOW, 2018Source:Getty 9 of 15
10. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE VERSACE SHOW, 2018Source:Getty 10 of 15
11. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE OFFICIAL BIG GAME TAKEOVER GAME, 2019Source:Getty 11 of 15
12. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE MAXIM BIG GAME EXPERIENCE, 2019Source:Getty 12 of 15
13. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE BET AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 13 of 15
14. TEYANA TAYLOR AT LOVE BALL III, 2019Source:Getty 14 of 15
15. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE BET HIP HOP AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 15 of 15
1,800 Angels Still Need To Be Adopted For Christmas was originally published on foxync.com