CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

1,800 Angels Still Need To Be Adopted For Christmas

Multi-ethnic children holding Christmas gifts

Source: Ariel Skelley / Getty

The Wake County Salvation Army is still looking for angels to be adopted for Christmas. The Angel Tree is located in Crabtree Valley Mall near the Lego store and and at Triangle Town Center near Barnes and Noble.

The Salvation Army started out with about 8000 Angels in November. But there are still lots of kids who still need Christmas gifts. The deadline for turning the gifts in is this Friday, December 13th.

You can also adopt an Angel on the website.

 

 

The Maxim Big Game Experience

Happy Birthday, Teyana Taylor! 15 Times She Gave Us Androgynous & Glamour Girl Realness

15 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday, Teyana Taylor! 15 Times She Gave Us Androgynous & Glamour Girl Realness

Continue reading Happy Birthday, Teyana Taylor! 15 Times She Gave Us Androgynous & Glamour Girl Realness

Happy Birthday, Teyana Taylor! 15 Times She Gave Us Androgynous & Glamour Girl Realness

[caption id="attachment_3066182" align="aligncenter" width="664"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] Teyana Taylor has to be the most underrated entertainers out there. For one, her vocals are out of this world. Two, she is an amazing dancer who has choreographed for artists like Beyoncé. Three, have you seen those abs? The cheekbones? Those full lips? This woman is physically perfect. Four, she’s a pretty good actress! She’s taken roles that show she has good acting range to her.  Teyana has accomplished so much and she hasn’t even hit 30 yet. One thing she has mastered the art of is swapping between her tomboy look and her glamorous look. From her days on My Super Sweet Sixteen, Teyana was known to be more into her sneakers than shoes. As she got older, she traded in the sweat suits and fitteds for short skirts and high heels. Now at age 29, she has showed us how to successfully do both - and look good doing it. As a matter of fact, Teyana is one of the freshest dressers out there. She can literally make any guy look in the mirror, rethink his wardrobe, go home, and change. In honor of her 29th birthday, we're checking out 15 times Teyana gave us Androgynous and Glamour Girl realness.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

1,800 Angels Still Need To Be Adopted For Christmas  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…
 2 days ago
12.11.19
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State
 2 weeks ago
11.26.19
Several Injured In California School Shooting
 4 weeks ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 4 weeks ago
11.15.19
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
 4 weeks ago
11.13.19
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…
 1 month ago
11.12.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
 1 month ago
11.08.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 1 month ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 1 month ago
11.05.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 1 month ago
11.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close