Tyscot Records Ranks In Top 5 On Billboard Year-End Chart

Indianapolis, IN – Tyscot Records, the oldest operating gospel music label in the world, ranks at No. 5 on Billboard Magazine’s 2019 Year-End chart of Hot Gospel Songs labels. The Hot Gospel Songs chart combines sales, streams and broadcast airplay to tabulate its chart entries of labels who have earned the most sales, streaming and airplay for its respective artists. All in all, Tyscot placed 20 entries on the magazine’s various year-end chart tabulations. Some of the highlights are listed below.

The Grammy ®Award nominated act, Anthony Brown & group therAPy, ranked as the second most popular group or duo of the year and they were the tenth most popular overall gospel act of the year. The Baltimore-based singers placed as the eighth most streamed gospel act of the year with their songs “Worth”(2015)  and “Trust in You” (2017) assisting them in maintaining a high chart position years after the songs’ initial releases. Meanwhile, their recent No. 1 hit, “Blessings on Blessings,” scored a No. 12 placement in radio airplay for the entire year.

Praise and worship leader, Casey J’s Top Ten ballad, “If God/Nothing But the Blood,” ranked at No. 23 in gospel radio airplay for the year. Twenty-year old Kelontae Gavin’s Top 5 breakthrough smash, “No Ordinary Worship,” ranked at No. 28 for the year on the  Hot Gospel Songs hybrid chart that combines sales, streams and airplay. VaShawn Mitchell’s Elements album ranked at No. 39 in the most popular gospel albums of the year.  Chicago’s legendary Tommies Reunion returned with their first new album of music in a decade. Their Top 20 radio single, “He Worked It Out,” ranked at No. 49 in the Top 50 most played gospel songs of 2019.

