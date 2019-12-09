The Enhancement Foundation Delivers an Amazing Christmas – A Season of Celebration Lupus Fundraising Event

In photo from l-r; Apostle Dr. Sylvia W. Cunningham, Linda Henderson-Wagstaff (in the white fur), M. Ed., mother and father Luxor Furs owners, Mr. and Mrs. Dr. Malynda Hill Williams, Brenda A. Campbell, MSW, MBA and Bill Robinson

Richmond, VA –(December 9, 2019), With a vision and focus to pro-actively serve as a catalyst for effective change for all women and their children, it is the Enhancement Foundation (TEF)’s goal is to promote productive healthy lives while building future legacies for the next generation of women.

With that goal in mind, that’s exactly what visionary and founder, Brenda A. Campbell and husband Bill Robinson achieved over the weekend with their most recent event, Christmas-A Season of Celebration Lupus Fundraising Event. Held at the Hilton Richmond downtown historic Miller & Rhoads Building, guests were treated to a special evening with a focus on individuals with Lupus, testimonies from those with Lupus and specialty doctors who treat Lupus patients.

This special evening which was recognized by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney with a Proclamation included experts who shared information about exploring better nutritional and healthy options and research efforts, that continue to push for new treatments to prevent continued disease progression, while yet finding a cure for Lupus.

The evening also created an atmosphere that allowed several individuals to share their testimonial experiences after being diagnosed with Lupus. After each testimonial Brenda Campbell, presented each of the honorees, Amber M. Hatchee, Chastity R. Corbett Linda Henderson-Wagstaff, and Tonya Taylor with the Torchy B. McNeil Legacy Award.

Serenading the ladies for the evening were Gospel recording artists Chiquita Cross and Chrystal Rucker, who were both amazing.

The evening also included Dinner, a Mini Fashion Show by Dillards, Comedy by Tanya Lewis, A Silent Auction, Toys For Tots and several vendors with a verity of products including Paparazzi Independent Consultant, Boutique 2U by Juanita, GlaxoSmithKline, Office Depot, Dillards, TraciLynn, Nordstrom, Olive Garden, Allison Breast Center, Maggiano’s, CEO Magazine, Cinebistro and many more.

The evening wrapped up with Inspirational Powerhouse Speaker Apostle Dr. Sylvia Cunningham.

Minister Sheilah Belle served as the emcee for the evening.

For More Info visit: www.enhancementfoundation.org or Email: Programs@enhancementfoundation.org

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

