Chrystal Rucker Makes a Big Splash in Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA — December 8, 2019 – Gospel soprano, Chrystal Rucker spent the weekend working in Richmond. As one of the special guests for the Christmas – A Season of Celebration Lupus Fundraising Event, Rucker performed two traditional tunes that brought the crowd to their feet.

On Sunday, Rucker ministered in song during the 9am and the 11am service at St. Paul’s Baptist Church on Creighton Road and in between services, she made a quick dash to Cedar Street Baptist church where she delivered a special performance for First Lady Chandler.

Posted 7 hours ago

