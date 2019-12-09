CLOSE
Scripture For The Week “Show Others Mercy”

The Wings Of Inspiration Bible

JAMES 2:13 (NLT)

There will be no mercy for those who have not shown mercy to others. But if you have been merciful, God will be merciful when he judges you.

EXPLANATION:

Only God in his mercy can forgive our sins. We can’t earn forgiveness by forgiving others. But when we withhold forgiveness from others, after having received it for ourselves, we show that we don’t understand or appreciate God’s mercy toward us.

 

