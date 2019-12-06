2 Confirmed Dead, Multiple People Injured In Naval Air Station Pensacola Mass Shooting

Pensacola, Florida is the site of America’s newest mass shooting incident.

According to NBCNews, two people are confirmed dead and several others are injured after a gunman opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola this morning. The gunman is included in the death toll.

#UPDATE: Active shooter is deceased. One additional fatality has been confirmed. Unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 6, 2019

It is unclear exactly how many people have been injured but a spokesperson from Baptist Health Care reports that they have received 5 patients so far.

This marks the second deadly shooting at a military base this week after a sailor shot two civilians before killing himself at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Wednesday.

This story is developing and we will have more details as they become available.

