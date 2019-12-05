CLOSE
Watch: Zacardi Cortez Releases Music Video For “You Don’t Know”

The phrase “thank God I don’t look like what I’ve been through” reigns true in Zacardi Cortez’s new music video for “You Don’t Know.” 

You never know what people are going through. The emotional song hits close to home for the singer who put his personal experiences into the song. 

“I’ve been through a lot of things that tortured my soul, but God has brought me through it all,” Cortez says, “I’m now at a place where I’m letting my experience come through my music.” 

Through it all, Cortez recognized God’s faithfulness in his situation. 

“Just when I thought it was the end, you came and you did it again,” he sings about God stepping in and making a way. 

Watch: 

Watch: Zacardi Cortez Releases Music Video For “You Don’t Know”  was originally published on getuperica.com

