George Zimmerman Seeks $100 Million In Lawsuit Against Trayvon Martin’s Family

March Held To March 2 Years Since Death Of Trayvon Martin

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

In 2012 George Zimmerman was acquitted of the murder of 17 years-old unarmed teen Trayvon Martin. Now, Zimmerman is suing prosecutor Benjamin Crump, the of Florida, and the Martin Family.

Larry Klayman Zimmerman’s attorney announced the lawsuit Wednesday. The claims for the 100 million dollars are for civil damages, alleging defamation, abuse of civil process and conspiracy.

George Zimmerman’s false evidence claims mesh with a book and film directed by Joel Gilbert titled The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America. Gilbert’s film claims to have Trayvon’s phone records that prove Rachel Jeantel wasn’t his girlfriend nor on the phone with him at the time he was murdered.

George Zimmerman Seeks $100 Million In Lawsuit Against Trayvon Martin’s Family  was originally published on foxync.com

