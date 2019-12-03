CeCe Winans Talks ‘World Vision’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

CeCe Winans not only inspires people through her music, but also through her philanthropy with World Vision, a Christian organization that’s all about changing the lives of and empowering kids. This #GivingTuesday, the gospel singer discussed all the ways she and her church give back. Press play up top!

