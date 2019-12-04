CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Don’t Miss The Gingerbread Show Down!

Putting Candy on a Gingerbread House

Source: Christopher Futcher / Getty

Candy! Frosting! Imagination! Celebrate the season by designing your very own gingerbread house using graham crackers, frosting and of course, CANDY! Bring your family and compete with other families for a chance to be crowned the Supreme Gingerbread Jam.

When: Saturday, December 14, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Greystone Community Center

Register online via RecLink using the barcode 246577.

 

 

ABC and Freeform's "Embrace Your Ish" Event

Slay, Sis! 10 Times Tracee Ellis Ross OWNED The Color Pink

10 photos Launch gallery

Slay, Sis! 10 Times Tracee Ellis Ross OWNED The Color Pink

Continue reading Slay, Sis! 10 Times Tracee Ellis Ross OWNED The Color Pink

Slay, Sis! 10 Times Tracee Ellis Ross OWNED The Color Pink

[caption id="attachment_3065557" align="alignleft" width="1038"] Source: Image Group LA / Getty[/caption] While we don't really know Tracee Ellis Ross in real-life, despite her being our best friend in our heads, we do know that she loves her some pink. Like really loves it...and looks absolutely amazing in it. Hence, this Thanksgiving thirst trap she posted on Wednesday: https://www.instagram.com/p/B5YWLB9lCtB/   She is giving us nothing but body goals! But seriously, there's something about the color pink that truly brings out her beauty even more. So, to celebrate the goddess the "black-ish" star and fashionista is, here are 10 other times she OWNED that pretty pastel hue.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Don’t Miss The Gingerbread Show Down!  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State
 1 week ago
11.26.19
Several Injured In California School Shooting
 3 weeks ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 3 weeks ago
11.15.19
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
 3 weeks ago
11.13.19
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…
 3 weeks ago
11.12.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
 4 weeks ago
11.08.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 4 weeks ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 4 weeks ago
11.05.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 1 month ago
11.04.19
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 1 month ago
10.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close