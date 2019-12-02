CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

It’s a Tear Jerker: KeKe Wyatt Performs “For Every Mountain,” Shares Testimony On TBN [VIDEO]

2019 World AIDS Day Concert - Dallas, TX

Source: Omar Vega / Getty

KeKe Wyatt made an appearance on TBN last week (November 25) and it was just as epic as you can imagine. 

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

With Kurt Carr on the keyboard, Wyatt hit all the high notes and runs she’s known for before breaking down into tears. She and the audience were so moved by what she was singing that she interrupted the song to give thanks to Jesus. 

SEE ALSO: Keke Wyatt Announces She’s Having Her 10th Child

Wyatt later explained that when her son was 13-years-old, he was diagnosed with cancer. She revealed this special night that he’s 16-years-old and healed.

Praise God!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

It’s a Tear Jerker: KeKe Wyatt Performs “For Every Mountain,” Shares Testimony On TBN [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State
 7 days ago
11.26.19
Several Injured In California School Shooting
 3 weeks ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 3 weeks ago
11.15.19
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
 3 weeks ago
11.13.19
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…
 3 weeks ago
11.12.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
 4 weeks ago
11.08.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 4 weeks ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 4 weeks ago
11.05.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 4 weeks ago
11.04.19
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 1 month ago
10.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close