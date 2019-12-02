It pays to know a little bit of another language. In GRIFF’s case, Spanish kind of helped save his life. Press play to hear his story!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF’s Prayer For The Gift Of Being Bilingual [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 14 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: