Faith Walking: Don’t Be Afraid Of Enjoying Your Blessings [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 12.02.19
Dismiss

Have you ever been afraid to embrace what God blessed you with?

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

In today’s Faith Walk, Erica Campbell encourages you to have faith in God’s promises. Watch her explain up top! 

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Faith Walking: Don’t Be Afraid Of Enjoying Your Blessings [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State
 7 days ago
11.26.19
Several Injured In California School Shooting
 3 weeks ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 3 weeks ago
11.15.19
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
 3 weeks ago
11.13.19
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…
 3 weeks ago
11.12.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
 4 weeks ago
11.08.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 4 weeks ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 4 weeks ago
11.05.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 4 weeks ago
11.04.19
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 1 month ago
10.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close