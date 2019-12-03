Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

All Victims of Destruction

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers

Homeless and Misfortunate

Honorable Wesley Bell

Honorable Kim Gardner

Police Chief John Hayden

Honorable Jimmie Edwards

Families of Children Shot

Family of Mr. James Buford

Urban League of St Louis

Family of Rev. Clay Evans, Chicago, IL

GiGi

Chevanelle

Constance R

Min. Donald Glenn

Gloria

McKay Family

Family of George V

Tei Powell

Family of Deloris Powell

Pleasant Green MBC Family

Rev. Dr. A. K. Letcher & Family

Family of Pastor William Johnson

Christ Pilgrim Rest MBC

St Louis Gospel Choral Union

Elder Gregg (Shirley) Haynes

Pastor Michael Cleveland

Jerry B

Brian J

Tim & Ann

Chuck Spearman

Dwayne & Mary S

Darrius B

Alisha C

Marilyn

Beanna

Reed Family

Cheryl A

Marquita K (Columbus, MS)

Houston & Bohanan Families

Mother Mattie Vinson

Mother Mary Ward

Deacon Clarence Grayson

Deacon O.J. Johnson – Grand Rapids, MI

Lisa E

Sis. January

Prayer Requests “Prayers are Communication To God” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Evangelist Mary Tillman Posted 11 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: