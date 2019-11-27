CLOSE
Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
HomeWorking Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade

“Working Mom Wednesday” Last Minute Cooking Tips

Thanksgiving Turkey

Source: aforkstale.com / aforkstale.com

Today Chef Athena Chamblee (Divine Goddess health and Wellness) was our guest giving us some last minute cooking tips for your Thanksgiving meal.

In a world where all society tends to be obsessed with is the smallest waist size and the lowest weight on the scale, we have lost the importance of just simply being healthy. All of the things we are obsessed with achieving is a byproduct of the dedication we put in to achieve optimal health. The numbers on the scale, the pants size we want to fit in will all come when we set our Mind Body and Soul to just being healthy. The only numbers that really matter are cholesterol, blood pressure and sugar levels. Those are the numbers we should revel in and feel accomplished!

I have spent 90% of my life trying to be a certain weight, pants size and not addressing the mental issues and I finally said … Listen Athena all you need to do is “Strive To Be a Size Healthy”. The scale does not define me or you … it’s a gauge and go by.

FACEBOOK:  https://www.facebook.com/athena.chamblee

 

 

Athena Chamblee , Divine Goddess Health and Wellness , Melissa's Working mom Wednesdays

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State
 1 day ago
11.26.19
Several Injured In California School Shooting
 2 weeks ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 2 weeks ago
11.15.19
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
 2 weeks ago
11.13.19
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…
 2 weeks ago
11.12.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
 3 weeks ago
11.08.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 3 weeks ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 3 weeks ago
11.05.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 3 weeks ago
11.04.19
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 4 weeks ago
10.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close