RCA INSPIRATION Garners Multiple Hit Rankings On Billboard’s Decade-End Gospel Charts

Nashville, TN (November 25, 2019) – RCA Inspiration has garnered multiple hit rankings on Billboard’s Decade-End Gospel Charts for the 2010s, as history-making artists, albums, compilations, and singles have all continued to make an enduring impact over the past decade. Encompassing the decade’s chart performance from the end of 2009 (December 5, 2009) through September 28, 2019 – Billboard’s Top Gospel Artists, Top Gospel Albums, and Hot Gospel Songs charts span beloved veterans and newer voices who all continue to blaze new trails in the sounds of contemporary, urban, choir, worship, and more.

Hezekiah Walker’s “Every Praise” garnered top honors on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart as the decade’s #1 Gospel song, for the hit anthem’s longstanding success spending nearly two years overall (102 weeks) on that chart. Delivering ministry with live and studio releases, the Top Gospel Albums and Hot Gospel Songs of the decade include nine releases in the top ten spots honoring Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA), Hezekiah Walker, Marvin Sapp, Travis Greene, Koryn Hawthorne, and the WOW Gospel series. In addition to their works, among other perennial favorite artists include Donnie McClurkin, Donald Lawrence, Israel Houghton, Jason Nelson, Le’Andria Johnson, and William Murphy on Billboard’s list for Top Gospel Artists of the decade, with Billboard to reveal the remaining top ten names in Gospel leading up to the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Artists six to ten on the Top Gospel Artists list will be revealed monthly, with the number one Top Gospel Artist of the decade to be announced from the top five finalists on the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, airing on April 29, 2020 on NBC (Chart details listed below).

Billboard’s Decade-End Charts:

Reflecting releases under RCA Inspiration, Verity, & Fo Yo Soul/RCA.

Hot Gospel Songs 2010s

#1 Hezekiah Walker, “Every Praise”

#2 Koryn Hawthorne, “Won’t He Do It”

#5 Kirk Franklin, “Wanna Be Happy?”

#9 Marvin Sapp, “The Best In Me”

#14 Travis Greene, “Made A Way”

#16 Kirk Franklin, “I Smile”

#22 Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”

#25 Fred Hammond, “They That Wait”

#28 Travis Greene, “Intentional”

#30 Travis Greene, “You Waited”

#35 Jason Nelson, “Shifting the Atmosphere”

#38 Marvin Sapp, “Yes You Can”

#41 Hezekiah Walker & LFC, “God Favored Me”

#46 Donnie McClurkin, “I Need You”

#47 Kirk Franklin, “123 Victory”

Top Gospel Albums 2010s

#3 Travis Greene, The Hill

#5 Marvin Sapp, Playlist: The Very Best of Marvin Sapp

#7 Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion

#9 Kirk Franklin, Hello Fear

#10 WOW Gospel 2014

#11 Marvin Sapp, Here I Am

#13 WOW Gospel 2015

#16 WOW Gospel 2010

#17 WOW Gospel 2011

#18 WOW Gospel 2016

#19 WOW Gospel 2012

#21 Kirk Franklin, The Essential Kirk Franklin

#24 WOW Gospel 2013

#26 Hezekiah Walker, Azusa: The Next Generation

#30 Koryn Hawthorne, Unstoppable

#31 Fred Hammond, Love Unstoppable

#42 Marvin Sapp, You Shall Live

#44 Marvin Sapp, I Win

#45 WOW Gospel 2017

#46 Deitrick Haddon, Church On The Moon

#47 Hezekiah Walker & LFC, Souled Out

#48 William Murphy, God Chaser

Top Gospel Artists 2010s

(#1-10, Names Not Yet Revealed)

#13 Hezekiah Walker

#17 Koryn Hawthorne

#18 Jason Nelson

#22 William Murphy

#29 Donnie McClurkin

#30 Donald Lawrence

#35 Le’Andria Johnson

#49 Israel Houghton

