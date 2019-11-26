Murder Suicide at UNC Family Medicine in Durham

Monday gunshots were fired at the UNC Family Medicine in Durham located at Mayfair Street and Weymouth Street.

According to ABC 11, an employee of UNC Family Medicine, 28-year-old Victoria St. Hillaire, was the victim of Lequintin Ford, 33, who then shot himself.

St.Hillaire and Ford had a relationship prior to the incident. St. Hillaire also had a domestic protection order against Ford.

UNC Family states all patients that were present were evacuated safely and unharmed. They released in a statement that the Durham location will remain closed during their regular schedule of the Thanksgiving weekend.

We are reaching out to patients of UNC Family Medicine at Durham directly, or patients can call 984-974-0210 to reschedule appointments. The clinic will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as Thursday and Friday (which was previously planned). (2 of 2) — UNC Health Care (@UNC_Health_Care) November 25, 2019

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Latest…

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: