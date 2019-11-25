CLOSE
Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Mountain Climbers [VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier shows us how to work the entire core doing Mountain Climbers with TRX Straps.

