G.I. Hits Top 30 on Billboard with Powerful New Anthem “So Good Live”

Richmond, VA – November 20, 2019 — G.I. is back and moving swiftly up the airwave charts with their new hit single “So Good Live!” Fans have been excited ever since they announced their first ever live album release slated for first quarter of 2020.Group member Lamonte Harris says, “We believe this song resonates with people so much because regardless of what every believer has gone through, at the end of the day, we all can say that God has been SO GOOD to us!”

On December 15th, 2018, the group celebrated their 20 year anniversary with a live recording/concert. The special event was held at Speaking Spirit Ministries located in Richmond VA. Sheilah Belle (The Belle Report/Praise 104.7FM) served as the MC for the evening. That night, fans were treated to a stellar performance of G.I.’s current and past hits over their 20 year career. There were even special appearances from past group members, which made the night even more exciting. G.I. has always been known to have solid and healthy relationships with past and present group members. That’s one of the awesome things about the brothers of G.I.: they are an example of what real brothers should be. Often times, groups experience member changes, leading to dissolved relationships outside of the group. However, this has never been the case for G.I. The fellas have always supported each other regardless of member status.

The lead single “SO GOOD Live” was released on September 20th. “SO GOOD Live” is laced with beautiful smooth harmonies that G.I. fans have grown to love over the years, intricate arranged live music, and a power-packed message proclaiming that through it all, God has been “SO GOOD!”

Click below to check out “So Good Live” hyperurl.co/yp5cd5

