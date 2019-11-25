Earnest Pugh Returns To His Alma Mater To Mentor Students in the Gospel Choir

Memphis, TN – Mentors are encouraging personalities who work to build connections and relationships with young people by offering them direction and encouragement to help cultivate their positive living environment and healthy growth as productive citizens. Gospel star, Earnest Pugh, is returning to his alma mater – Millington Central High School (near Memphis, TN) – to mentor students in the school’s gospel choir once a month. Millington is where Pugh received much of his guidance and fundamentals in music.

“I was raised in a very urban community in Shelby Country called Chapel Hill,” Pugh recalls. “At age 9, my sister and I witnessed a fatal shooting (first degree murder) that transpired in our neighborhood. We were devastated, to say the least, but reality set in all the more when our mother was confronted by the killer on numerous occasions with death threats. Eventually, she decided to move us to the Millington area. The relocation put my sister and me in what seemed to us a very strange environment. We were in a new school, with new friends, and a new neighborhood. But our saving grace was the Millington Central Gospel Choir. This class kept us off the street and kept us focused on our academics and community events and eventually paved a path for me to receive a free college degree.”

Pugh’s mentoring session with the Millington Gospel Choir will be held on the first Friday of each month. Pugh will share his experiences in music and his path to becoming a Billboard Magazine best-selling gospel artist and music industry mogul. He will cover engaging topics like “Maintaining Character in Culture”, “Preparing To Thrive Not Just Survive” and “The Vision vs. The Provision.”

“I want to make sure the next generation obtains counsel and guidance to, likewise, secure their future via a college education,” Pugh expresses. “My purpose is to help them find their passion in order to pursue their purpose in the earth.”

Mentoring sessions start on December 6th at 2:30 pm in the choral department at Millington Central High School. To find out more about the mentoring sessions and to connect with Earnest Pugh, visit www.earnestpugh.com. For more information on the school, log on at https://mchs.millingtonschools.org

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Earnest Pugh Returns To His Alma Mater To Mentor Students in the Gospel Choir was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 9 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: