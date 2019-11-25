CLOSE
Dr. Dimitri Bradley Memorial Service Slated for Saturday, November 30, 2019

Richmond, VA –City Church will be hosting a special Memorial Service for pastor Dr. Dimitri Bradley.   The service will take place on this Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11 A.M. EST at both the Oakley’s and Arboretum campuses.

The church will also be streaming the service on iChurch through Facebook and the City Church App.  Please join the celebrate of the life of the great man of God, pastor, husband, father and Community Leader.

It was just last Wednesday evening (November 20th) when Virginia State Police said that Dimitri R. Bradley, 51, died following a fatal crash that took place on the westbound lanes of I-195, west of Arthur Ashe Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.

Police say that Bradley’s was driving his Cadillac Escalade, at the time, when it veered off the left side of the road, striking the guardrail and overturning in the median.  Police say also that Bradley was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.

Pastor Bradley was named Praise 104.7FM Pastor of the Month in September 2017.

May we continue to keep the church family in our prayers.

