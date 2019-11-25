CLOSE
Recalled Foods To Look Out For Thanksgiving

Glazed Pork Chops Recipe

Source: Food King / Food King

Wait!! Before you prepare that Thanksgiving feast here are some foods to check and avoid.

Romaine lettuce

Don’t eat romaine lettuce from Salinas, California.  40 people have gotten sick due to an E. coli outbreak.

Raw pork products

In Illinois, a company is recalling more than a half million pounds of pork products because they were not inspected.  They include pork loin, pork back ribs and pork chops.

Chicken fried rice

A Mississippi company is recalling 172,692 pounds of chicken friend rice products because they may contain plastic pieces.

Cheese Nips

Check your Cheese Nips — the cracker’s parent company has issued a voluntary recall for select boxes over contamination with small plastic pieces.
Read more at source:  CNN.com
