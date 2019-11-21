CLOSE
Dr. Dimitri Bradley Of Mountain Of Blessings Christian Center Killed In Fatal Car Crash

It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the passing of one of our Pastor’s of the Month, Pastor Dimitri R. Bradley.

Virginia State Police say Dimitri R. Bradley, 51, died on Wednesday evening following a fatal crash that took place on the westbound lanes of I-195, west of Arthur Ashe Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.

Police say that Bradley’s was driving his Cadillac Escalade, at the time, when it veered off the left side of the road, striking the guardrail and overturning in the median.  Police say also that Bradley was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.

Pastor Bradley was named Praise 104.7FM Pastor of the Month in September 2017.

May we keep his family, friends and church family in prayer.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

 

