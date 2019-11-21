2 People Shot At Smithfield Foods Packing Plant

Police report 2 people injured after a shooting just after midnight at the Smithfield Foods hog processing packing plant in Tar Heel.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said officers arrived at an active shooter situation on Thursday morning, gave first aid and cleared out the buildings.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their current condition.

A plant employee, Jaquante Williams, is in custody. Williams was found behind the plant, which is located off NC Highway 87.

Read more at source: ABC11.com

