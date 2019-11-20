Faith Walking: Don’t Favor The Rich [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 11.20.19
Dismiss


Class doesn’t matter when it comes to God’s people. Consider this… 

Proverbs 19:7 – “The poor are shunned by all their relatives– how much more do their friends avoid them! Though the poor pursue them with pleading, they are nowhere to be found.” 

In today’s Faith Walk, Erica Campbell encourages to honor all people, regardless of partialities. 

ALSO TRENDING: 

Faith Walking: We Fall Down, But We Get Back Up! [VIDEO]

Faith Walking: Make Sure God Gets The Glory [VIDEO]

Faith Walking: Don’t Favor The Rich [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Several Injured In California School Shooting
 5 days ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 5 days ago
11.15.19
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
 1 week ago
11.13.19
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…
 1 week ago
11.12.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
 2 weeks ago
11.08.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 2 weeks ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 2 weeks ago
11.05.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 2 weeks ago
11.04.19
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 3 weeks ago
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 3 weeks ago
10.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close