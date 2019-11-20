The Grammy Nominees Have Been Announced

(TBR) The nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday morning. Kirk Franklin led among nominees with two nods in the Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Category. Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Travis Greene also walked away with one nomination each. Alicia Keys who is set to host the ceremony and was also on hand to announce some of the nominations on “CBS This Morning.” The Award show will air on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 8p.m. on CBS.

Below is a list of some of the Grammy nominees. The complete list of more than 80 categories can be found at Grammy.com.

Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music

36. Best Gospel Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

LOVE THEORY Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

TALKIN’ ‘BOUT JESUS Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters

SEE THE LIGHT Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr

SPEAK THE NAME Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant

THIS IS A MOVE (LIVE) Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters

37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.

ONLY JESUS Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters

GOD ONLY KNOWS for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

GOD’S NOT DONE WITH YOU (SINGLE VERSION) Tauren Wells

RESCUE STORY Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

38. Best Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

LONG LIVE LOVE Kirk Franklin

GOSHEN Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers

TUNNEL VISION Gene Moore

SETTLE HERE William Murphy

SOMETHING’S HAPPENING! A CHRISTMAS ALBUM CeCe Winans

39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.

I KNOW A GHOST Crowder

BURN THE SHIPS for KING & COUNTRY

HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET Danny Gokey

THE ELEMENTS TobyMac

HOLY ROAR Chris Tomlin

40. Best Roots Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

DEEPER ROOTS: WHERE THE BLUEGRASS GROWS Steven Curtis Chapman

TESTIMONY Gloria Gaynor

DEEPER OCEANS Joseph Habedank

HIS NAME IS JESUS Tim Menzies

GONNA SING, GONNA SHOUT (Various Artists) Jerry Salley, Producer

