The Grammy Nominees Have Been Announced

Kirk Franklin

Source: Fo Yo Soul / Fo Yo Soul

(TBR) The nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday morning.  Kirk Franklin led among nominees with two nods in the Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Category. Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Travis Greene also walked away with one nomination each. Alicia Keys who is set to host the ceremony and was also on hand to announce some of the nominations on “CBS This Morning.” The Award show will air on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 8p.m. on CBS.

Below is a list of some of the Grammy nominees. The complete list of more than 80 categories can be found at Grammy.com.

Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music

36. Best Gospel Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

  • LOVE THEORY

    Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

  • TALKIN’ ‘BOUT JESUS

    Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan

    Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters

  • SEE THE LIGHT

    Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr

  • SPEAK THE NAME

    Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant

  • THIS IS A MOVE (LIVE)

    Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters

37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.

  • ONLY JESUS

    Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters

  • GOD ONLY KNOWS

    for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

  • HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET

    Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

  • GOD’S NOT DONE WITH YOU (SINGLE VERSION)

    Tauren Wells

  • RESCUE STORY

    Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

38. Best Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

  • LONG LIVE LOVE

    Kirk Franklin

  • GOSHEN

    Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers

  • TUNNEL VISION

    Gene Moore

  • SETTLE HERE

    William Murphy

  • SOMETHING’S HAPPENING! A CHRISTMAS ALBUM

    CeCe Winans

39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.

  • I KNOW A GHOST

    Crowder

  • BURN THE SHIPS

    for KING & COUNTRY

  • HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET

    Danny Gokey

  • THE ELEMENTS

    TobyMac

  • HOLY ROAR

    Chris Tomlin

40. Best Roots Gospel Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

  • DEEPER ROOTS: WHERE THE BLUEGRASS GROWS

    Steven Curtis Chapman

  • TESTIMONY

    Gloria Gaynor

  • DEEPER OCEANS

    Joseph Habedank

  • HIS NAME IS JESUS

    Tim Menzies

  • GONNA SING, GONNA SHOUT

    (Various Artists)

    Jerry Salley, Producer

