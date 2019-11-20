The Grammy Nominees Have Been Announced

(TBR) The nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday morning. Kirk Franklin led among nominees with two nods in the Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Category. Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Travis Greene also walked away with one nomination each. Alicia Keys who is set to host the ceremony and was also on hand to announce some of the nominations on “CBS This Morning.” The Award show will air on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 8p.m. on CBS.
Below is a list of some of the Grammy nominees. The complete list of more than 80 categories can be found at Grammy.com.
Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music
36. Best Gospel Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.
- LOVE THEORY
Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
- TALKIN’ ‘BOUT JESUS
Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan
Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters
- SEE THE LIGHT
Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr
- SPEAK THE NAME
Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant
- THIS IS A MOVE (LIVE)
Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters
37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.
- ONLY JESUS
Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters
- GOD ONLY KNOWS
for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
- HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET
Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters
- GOD’S NOT DONE WITH YOU (SINGLE VERSION)
Tauren Wells
- RESCUE STORY
Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
38. Best Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.
- LONG LIVE LOVE
Kirk Franklin
- GOSHEN
Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers
- TUNNEL VISION
Gene Moore
- SETTLE HERE
William Murphy
- SOMETHING’S HAPPENING! A CHRISTMAS ALBUM
CeCe Winans
39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.
- I KNOW A GHOST
Crowder
- BURN THE SHIPS
for KING & COUNTRY
- HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET
Danny Gokey
- THE ELEMENTS
TobyMac
- HOLY ROAR
Chris Tomlin
40. Best Roots Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.
- DEEPER ROOTS: WHERE THE BLUEGRASS GROWS
Steven Curtis Chapman
- TESTIMONY
Gloria Gaynor
- DEEPER OCEANS
Joseph Habedank
- HIS NAME IS JESUS
Tim Menzies
- GONNA SING, GONNA SHOUT
(Various Artists)
Jerry Salley, Producer