A DIFFERENT SONG THE LATEST ALBUM FROM GOSPEL LEGEND DONNIE McCLURKIN

Nashville, TN (November 15, 2019) – With a knack for delivering worshipful heart-rending music and ministry that reaches across the world, multiple award-winning Gospel icon Donnie McClurkin has created yet another impactful album with A Different Song (CamDon Music/RCA Inspiration). Available everywhere, A Different Song marks the eighth solo album released from the prolific singer, songwriter, and producer, and features the powerful singles “Not Yet,” and “There Is God.” McClurkin, who penned eight songs and recorded most of the album live, illuminates love and glory for God’s gifts and guidance, extending hope, breakthrough, and encouragement on eleven tracks.

In addition to the album’s release, McClurkin celebrated his 60th birthday on November 9th, and will have an encore celebration on November 16th at The Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York. The momentous celebration will feature an all-star tribute concert with appearances from Kirk Franklin, CeCe Winans, Erica Campbell, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Kierra Sheard, Hezekiah Walker, Jonathan McReynolds, Jason Nelson, and Jerard & Jovaun. McClurkin also continues ministering over the airwaves and in the pulpit, as the syndicated radio host of The Donnie McClurkin Show and senior pastor of his church, Perfecting Faith Church in New York. As one of the best-selling Gospel recording artists worldwide, the legendary vocalist is at the helm of moving hits such as “Stand”, “We Fall Down” and “I Call You Faithful,” “I Need You,” and more.

Donnie McClurkin: A Different Song is available now:

https://donniemcclurkin.lnk.to/ADifferentSongAlbumTE

Donnie McClurkin: A Different Song Track List

I Will Call Upon The Lord Medley [Days Of Elijah, How Great Is Our God, Our God, Nobody Greater] Pour My Praise On You Every Tribe There Is No Question There Is God Let It Go His Ways Not Yet All To The Glory of God I Won’t Complain

