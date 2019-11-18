BEN TANKARD Announces 2020 “Rise” Small Church Tour Dates and Preps Season 4 Of The Tankards Hit Reality TV Show

Nashville, TN — Ben Tankard is the best-selling Gospel/Jazz Artist of all-time, a 15-time Stellar Award winner and a Stellar Music Hall of Fame inductee. He has sold 15 Gold and 6 Platinum records and has earned numerous Dove, Grammy, Soul Train Award nominations and a 2019 NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Jazz Recording. This year marked his first #1 on the Billboard Smooth Jazz Airplay Chart and Mediabase Smooth Jazz Radio Chart with his single “Rise”.

As a licensed pilot who owns his own airplanes, Tankard took to the sky for his “RISE” Spring Summer Small Church Tour. He is now preparing for the 2020 portion of his 200-city “Rise” Small Church tour. His tour is sponsored by Shell Aviation and Walmart, which enables Tankard, who is also an honorary Tuskegee Airman, to fly himself to appearances at smaller venues and areas that normally would not be able to afford to book an A-list artist.

With his longevity in music, Tankard’s discography is an impressive collection of original hits, classic cover songs, and dynamic collaborations. His epic professional music career began with his first recording ALL KEYED UP.

First released in 1989, Tankard’s ALL KEYED UP album captured the magic that happened at the beginning of the career of a young, determined former NBA player turned musician. ALL KEYED UP sounds as fresh today as when it did when first recorded in his home studio. Time Capsule Records is set to re-release ALL KEYED UP on Vinyl on November 28.

In addition, Tankard’s family reality TV show The Tankards is now shooting season 4! The upcoming season chronicles life on tour and the inner workings of their businesses, homes in multiple states and Tankard’s private pilot activities and youth outreach. Stay tuned for network airdates of The Tankards.

