St. Paul’s Baptist Church Celebrates 110 Years On the Grow! Celebrating Victory Chasing Destiny

Richmond, VA – November 17, 2019 — St. Paul’s Baptist Church celebrated 110 years during the 9am and 11am morning services. Adding to the celebration were praise dances and the Mass Choir, under the leadership of Patrick Newby. Delivering an inspiring word for both the 9am and the 11am services was the senior pastor, Rev. Lance D. Watson.

