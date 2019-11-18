CLOSE
SPBC Nov 17, 2019

Source: The Belle Report / Sheilah Belle


Richmond, VA – November 17, 2019 — St. Paul’s Baptist Church celebrated 110 years during the 9am and 11am morning services.  Adding to the celebration were praise dances and the Mass Choir, under the leadership of Patrick Newby.  Delivering an inspiring word for both the 9am and the 11am services was the senior pastor, Rev. Lance D. Watson.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

St. Paul’s Baptist Church Celebrates 110 Years On the Grow! Celebrating Victory Chasing Destiny  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

