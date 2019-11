GALATIANS 5:16 (NKJV) …Walk in the spirit and you shall not fulfill the lust of the flesh.

EXPLANATION: Godly living requires us to emulate the lifestyle of Jesus Christ. Live each day controlled and guided by the Holy Spirit

Scripture For The Week “Living Right, Doing Right” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Evangelist Mary Tillman Posted 4 hours ago

