Judge Mathis Donates 50,000 Bottles of Clean Water to Flint Students

TV personality, Judge Greg Mathis, gave back in a major way! According to TheGrio, he has made a generous donation of 50,000 bottles of water to students in Flint, Michigan.

Reports say, that after learning that  the contaminated water could have cognitive effects on many students within the school system, Mathis was determined to address the problem. The 50,000 bottles of water were to be dispersed to schools throughout Flint last week.

He isn’t just stopping there, Judge Mathis has also teamed up with AquaTru to provide nine water filtration systems to charter schools in the city. Apparently Judge Mathis isn’t a stranger to this kind of selfless behavior.  Last year, he also sent thousands of cases of water to Flint residents.

