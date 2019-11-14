Faith Walking: Grateful & Thankful [VIDEO]

| 11.14.19
It’s so easy to fall victim to broken communities, but when you still walk with your head up and love in your hurt, that’s a blessing.

In today’s Faith Walk, Erica Campbell discusses how God uses those broken pieces to bring out greatness in your life.

