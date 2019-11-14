It’s so easy to fall victim to broken communities, but when you still walk with your head up and love in your hurt, that’s a blessing.

In today’s Faith Walk, Erica Campbell discusses how God uses those broken pieces to bring out greatness in your life.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Faith Walking: Grateful & Thankful [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Get Up! Posted 6 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: