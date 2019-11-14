Los Angeles, Calif. ( November 12, 2019) – Warner Bros. Pictures dropped the official new “Just Mercy” film trailer today. Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, Creed, Fantastic 4) and Oscar® winners Jamie Foxx (Ray, Django Unchained), and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Room, The Glass Castle) star in “Just Mercy,” an inspiring drama that brings one of the most important stories of our time to the big screen. The film is based on Bryan Stevenson’s bestselling book, Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption. “Just Mercy,” produced by Gil Netter (Life of Pi, The Shack, The Blind Side), Asher Goldstein and Michael B. Jordan, and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, will be in theaters this December. View trailer: HERE

About “Just Mercy”

A powerful and thought-provoking true story, “Just Mercy” follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (Larson). One of his first, and most incendiary, cases is that of Walter McMillian (Foxx). In 1987, Walter was sentenced to die for the notorious murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite a preponderance of evidence proving his innocence and the fact that the only testimony against him came from a criminal with a motive to lie. In the years that follow, Bryan becomes embroiled in legal and political maneuverings and overt and unabashed racism as he fights for Walter, and others like him, with the odds—and the system—stacked against them.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Warner Bros. Pictures Official Film Trailer for “Just Mercy” Starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson Drops Today was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 8 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: